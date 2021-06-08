Upcountry Maui residents asked to voluntarily conserve water

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials with the Department of Water Supply (DWS) asked consumers in Upcountry Maui to voluntarily conserve water on Tuesday, June 8, due to high water use in the area.

There has also been a water supply reduction at the Wailoa Ditch, DWS officials say, which supplies the Water Kamole Water Treatment Facility.

The DWS recommends conserving water by not washing cars, sidewalks and windows, as well as holding off on lawn irrigation.

The public can contact DWS administrative officer Adam Mundy at (808)-270-8046 or Adam.Mundy@co.maui.hi.us.

