HONOLULU (KHON2) – September is observed as National Suicide Prevention Month, and the Hawai‘i State Department of Health is raising awareness about resources available for those in need and their family and friends.

The Prevent Suicide Hawaii Task Force is also joining forces with HDOH with raising awareness and promoting future events in Hawaii during the month of September.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

A program available for Hawaii residents is the Hawai’i CARES support program. This program provides free 24/7 confidential support for people in need of mental health support or substance abuse support.

Hawai’i CARES provides locally trained and qualified clinical and crisis call center staff for those in need of supportive counseling.

“National Suicide Prevention Month is an opportunity for the community to come together to raise awareness of this issue,” said Dr. Alvin Bronstein, Emergency Medical Services and Injury Prevention Systems Branch Chief. “Suicide prevention requires outreach and stakeholder collaboration to ensure resources and support are available to those most in need.”

DOH said suicide is one of the leading causes of preventable death across the country and here in Hawaii. 979 Hawaii residents died from suicide from 2017 to 2021.

“Suicide is a multifaceted issue that impacts all of our communities across the State,” said Gina Kaulukukui, co-chair of the Prevent Suicide Hawai‘i Task Force. “Our comprehensive approach to suicide prevention enhances hope, help, and healing to protect our ‘ohana.”

Hawaii Suicide Prevention Month Events:

Sept. 10: Out-of-the-Darkness Walk – Oahu

Sept. 27: Suicide Prevention Foundations Course – Oahu

Sept. 8: Third Annual Maui Suicide Prevention Mini-Conference – Maui

Sept. 13, 4:30 – 5:15 PM: Sign Waving – Maui

Sept. 15: Youth Mental Health First Aid (MHAH) Training – Maui

Sept. 23, 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM: Suicide Prevention Foundations Course – Maui

Sept. 10: Out-of-the-Darkness Walk Hilo – Hawaii Island

Sept. 10, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM: Resource and Awareness Fair – Hawaii Island

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

For more information about these events and resources available for Hawaii residents head to Hawaii State Department of Health’s website.