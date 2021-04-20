Upcoming Marvel movie boasts Hawaii-born director

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The trailer for Marvel’s newest movie has been released and its director is from Hawaii.
Marvel Studios debuted the action-packed teaser-trailer for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on Monday, April 19.
The movie was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who is from Maui and grew up in Haiku.
The story follows Shang-Chi confronting a past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into a mysterious organization.
The movie will contain Marvel’s first Asian superhero and comes out on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
Click here to watch the trailer for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”