HONOLULU (KHON2) — Leaders, aged 20 to 40, get your applications ready for the Pacific Century Fellows Program, which will open on Friday, April 14.

The nine-month program is modeled after the White House Fellows Program and makes its comeback after a suspension due to COVID.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The Fund for the Pacific Century, a nonprofit, said “Approximately 30 of Hawaii’s most promising individuals from all segments of our community who are in their mid- 20s to early 40’s will be selected by a 16-member committee of prominent citizens based on their demonstrated ability to set and achieve goals and on having exhibited leadership qualities in their current professional, volunteer, and civic activities.”

Mufi Hannemann, chairperson of the board of the Fund for the Pacific Century, said previous graduates of the program include elected officials, top business leaders and non-profit representatives, among other industries.

Participants will get a sense of the issues our communities are facing by having direct contact with senior officials and leaders.

“We will be selecting our 18th class of fellows and providing these up-and-coming leaders with a unique opportunity to gain a better understanding of the issues confronting our community and nation,” said Hannemann.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The fee for the program is $6,000. Candidates may be sponsored by their companies but tuition assistance is available, more information can be found on the Pacific Century Fellows’ website.

The deadline to submit applications is Saturday, June 10. Finalists will be interviewed in August and the program begins in October.