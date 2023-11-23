HONOLULU (KHON2) — Researchers with the Pacific Whale Foundation and the Marine Mammal Research Program are hoping to learn more about false killer whales off Lanaʻi.

Researchers are using tags that have cameras on suction cups that can pick up precise movements and record sound, giving researchers an inside look into their behavior patterns.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“These CASTS tags, they have a lot of data on board; so, they’re reporting real time video,” explained Jens Currie who is a chief scientist at the Pacific Whale Foundation. “They also have accelerometers on board which measure precise movements.”

Currie went to explain that they can evaluate the strokes by using acoustics and hydrophones on their boats. This equipment provides them with real time data to breakdown in order to understand the lives of these rare sea creatures.

“And you can pick up foraging calls, for example, or foraging buzzes,” added Currie. “You can also see when they potentially call-in other members of the group for potential foraging event. And, so, all these clicks and whistles have different meanings and we’re able to link the behavior we see with the acoustic output that we hear.”

These researchers are not only using tags. They are also use drones and different pieces of data to aid in their conservation efforts.

Researchers said there are only about 150 false killer whales in Hawaiʻi.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“It’s really a unique dataset because often acoustics is recorded without the video and video is recorded without the acoustics,” added Currie. “And here we can merge the two and figure out exactly what that individual is doing and how it’s vocalizing during those behavioral events.”