HONOLULU (KHON2) — A surfer was brought to shore by friends after going unresponsive off Waikiki.
EMS said the man was given life saving treatment before paramedics transported him to a medical center.
The incident happened off Makalei Beach Park.
by: Nicole Napuunoa
