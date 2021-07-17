Unresponsive scuba diver dies after being pulled from waters off Maui’s Makena Landing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead after he got lost while scuba diving with a friend in waters off Makena Landing in Maui on Friday, July 16, according to the Maui police.

Maui Fire Department (MFD) personnel responded to Makena Landing around 2:28 p.m. Friday for a report of a missing scuba diver, police said.

According to police, the man was scuba diving and became separated from his friend while they were at the surface of the water. The man’s friend lost sight of him before returning to shore to report the missing diver had not been seen for about 30 minutes.

MFD found the unresponsive man about 50 yards offshore, officials said, and life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

Officials said the deceased scuba diver’s identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

An autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation is ongoing, according to MFD.