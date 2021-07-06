Unresponsive man hospitalized after collapsing at Electric Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 41-year-old man was hospitalized after he collapsed onshore at Hawaiian Electric Beach Park on Tuesday, July 6, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, EMS officials said.

Lifeguards performed CPR on the man before EMS arrived.

Paramedics provided advanced breathing treatment and medication to the man, officials said, who was unresponsive during the incident.

EMS continued critical life-support treatment while they were en route to an emergency room.