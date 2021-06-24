Unresponsive man critically hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest in Maunalua Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 69-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after he apparently went unconscious in Maunalua Bay on Thursday, June 24, according to Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Honolulu Ocean Safety had responded to a cardiac arrest patient who apparently went unconscious as he boarded a commercial vessel in the water.

Lifeguards boarded the boat and administered CPR to the 69-year-old. Good Samaritans onboard had already begun CPR on the ailing man before lifeguards arrived, according to EMS.

The patient was brought to the Maunalua Bay boat ramp on the commercial boat.

EMS took over patient care at the boat ramp and transported the 69-year-old to an emergency room in critical condition.