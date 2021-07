HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men who were found unresponsive in waters near Lualualei Beach Park in Waianae on Monday, July 5, have died.

The Honolulu Fire Department said its crews were attending to one of the swimmers when Ocean Safety personnel brought the second swimmer to shore.

The men were identified as 69-year-old William Amamalin Jr., of Waianae and 54-year-old Alejandro Palisbo.

Ocean Safety officials said the conditions in the after appeared rough at the time they were found.