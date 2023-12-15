Unpacking of the pipelines in the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) was completed by Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) on Friday.

Unpacking involves removing remaining fuel from the pipelines and is the final step in the gravity-based defueling of the RHBFSF, a process that began on Oct. 16.

Since the start of the process, 104,642,160 gallons of fuel have been removed, which JTF-RH says is six months ahead of schedule.

In mid-January, work is targeted to begin towards the safe removal of about 60,000 gallons of fuel in the pipelines that were unable to be drained by gravity, as well as residual fuel.