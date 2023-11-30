HONOLULU (KHON2) — Smart cities were once an imaginary option for future societies. But as more and more places are opting to become smart cities, should Honolulu begin thinking about it?

In 2017, Columbus, Ohio announced that it intended to the very first smart city in the United States.

The city said that it competed against 77 other U.S. cities in order to win the Smart City Challenge that was launched in 2016. They won, garnering $40 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation and $10 million from Vulcan, Inc., which is a Paul G. Allen Company.

The money was used to transform Columbus into a smart city. It:

Improves people’s quality of life.

Drives growth in the economy.

Provides better access to jobs and ladders of opportunity.

Becomes a world-class logistics leader.

Fosters sustainability.

“Transportation is not just about roads, transit and ride sharing,” said Mayor of Columbus, Andrew J. Ginther. “It’s about how people access opportunity and how they live.”

Local entrepreneur Ed Sun, who is CEO of Sun Global Broadband, has the plans ready for Honolulu to embark on this journey. He just needs local support.

“A smart city has six identifiable advantages,” explained Sun. “Psychology, time, money, security, health and education are the areas impacted by the move to a smart city infrastructure; and these six areas just happen to be some of the most important aspects of urban life.”

The flow of good is how it all boils down, explained Sun. The easier it is to access goods and services, the more frequently goods and services are sold.

For Sun, transforming Honolulu into a world premiere smart city has been a dream of his since 2008 when he first designed the logistics and infrastructure specs for the city. Since then, he’s been waiting for the world to catch up with his vision.

Currently, there are 140 smart cities worldwide; and the U.S. has two cities, Washington D.C. (#6) and New York (#2), that have been ranked in the top 10 smart cities in the world.

“Smart cities are capable of utilizing the various technologies and data-driven solutions that have a real impact on improving efficiency, sustainability and the overall quality of life for our residents,” said Sun. “The functioning of a smart city involves the integration of several key components.”

Sun provided some information on how a smart city concept would work in Honolulu:

Information and Communication Technology (ICT): Smart cities rely on advanced ICT infrastructure to collect, process, and analyze vast amounts of data from different sources. This includes sensors, cameras, IoT devices, and other interconnected systems.

Data collection and analysis: Sensors and IoT devices embedded in various city systems gather data on traffic flow, energy consumption, waste management, air quality, water usage, and more. This data is collected, processed, and analyzed in real-time using advanced analytics tools to derive insights and make informed decisions.

Connectivity and IoT: The Internet of Things (IoT) plays a crucial role by interconnecting devices and systems. This connectivity enables the exchange of information and allows for the monitoring and control of different city functions remotely.

Smart infrastructure: Infrastructure elements such as smart grids, intelligent transportation systems, adaptive traffic lights, and integrated public transportation systems are implemented to optimize resource usage, reduce energy consumption, and improve mobility.

Citizen engagement: Smart cities emphasize citizen participation by providing digital platforms and apps that enable residents to engage with local government, report issues, access services, and participate in decision-making processes.

Sustainability and resilience: Smart cities prioritize sustainability by implementing environmentally friendly practices. They focus on energy-efficient buildings, renewable energy sources, waste management, and green spaces to enhance resilience against climate change and environmental challenges.

Smart governance and services: Utilizing technology, smart cities offer improved government services such as digital healthcare, smart public safety systems, online administrative services, and real-time information dissemination to residents.

Security and privacy: Ensuring data security and protecting citizen privacy are crucial aspects of smart city initiatives. Robust cybersecurity measures and privacy protocols are put in place to safeguard sensitive data collected by the city’s systems.

By integrating these elements, smart cities have the ability to focus a city’s potential and optimize resources, enhance sustainability, improve infrastructure and ultimately create a more livable and efficient environment for our residents.

So, do we have the drive to make it happen?