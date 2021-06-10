Unlicensed care home operator in Waipahu ordered to pay $828,000

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health issued a Notice of Violation and Order (NOVO) on Thursday, June 10, to the owner of Island Promise Homes, LLC, for operating an unlicensed care home on Lumihoahu Street in Waipahu.

Following a complaint, inspectors conducted two announced investigations: the first in December 2018 and a follow-up investigation in July 2020. The health department confirmed unrelated residents were receiving care at the home during both times.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

During the first investigation, Anita Felipe admitted she was providing care in the unlicensed facility. State law requires that all adult residential care homes to be licensed. Felipe is a licensed registered nurse and was operating three licensed adult residential care homes in Honolulu.

According to the health department, an adult residential care home is defined as “any facility that provides 24-hour living accommodations for a fee to adults unrelated to the family, who require at least minimal assistance in the activities of daily living, personal care services, protection, and health care services, but who do not need the professional health services provided in an intermediate, skilled nursing, or acute care facility.”

Four residents who were living in the unlicensed Waipahu home at the time of the second investigation were transferred to one of Felipe’s licensed care homes in Honolulu later that same month, records show. Currently, there are no residents staying at the Waipahu home.

The state has ordered Felipe to pay an administrative penalty of $828,000, based on $1,000 for each day the unlicensed facility was in operation. That’s a total of 828 days from April 24, 2018 to July 29, 2020. The penalty was calculated from the date of admission of the first resident into the unlicensed facility to the date when all of the residents were transferred out of the unlicensed facility.

The NOVO will become final after 20 days if Felipe doesn’t submit a written request for a hearing.