Unlicensed artists at Honolulu Tattoo Expo had not completed blood-borne pathogen transmission prevention class

Health officials are calling it a complete disregard for public health rules, resulting in the maximum fine to the Honolulu Tattoo Expo.

At the Department of Health Food Safety, officials take these expos seriously. We’re told they heavily monitored the Honolulu Tattoo Expo and sent a crew every day to make sure the artists were in compliance.

State officials say the Honolulu Tattoo Expo that was held last month at the Hawaii Convention Center will need to pay $120,000 dollars after officials found 12 unlicensed tattoo artists at the expo. The artists had to provide a picture ID and if they were not on the master list of credentials they were removed from the floor.

Peter Oshiro of the Food Safety branch says the owners of the expo blatantly disregarded the rule.

Peter Oshiro, Dept. of Health Food Safety: “They clearly understood that we have numerous emails going back and forth and we set up registration procedures. So when my people were out randomly checking booths they found people engaging in tattooing with no licenses. That was frankly very shocking to us because the previous expos in the past we never had that kind of problem.”

Oshiro says it doesn’t take long to get a license. Tattoo artists need to complete a blood-borne pathogen transmission prevention class. Blood-borne diseases include HIV, hepatitis B and C, and tetanus.

Peter Oshiro, Dept. of Health Food Safety: “Being able to handle blood coming out of a person, being able to make sure procedures are in place where you don’t infect others or yourself is really critical so diseases don’t spread in Hawaii.”

Oshiro says the penalty is against the promoters of the Honolulu Tattoo Expo, Erin Carillo and Thomas Hernandez. Oshiro says they are from California, and this is the first time the expo has been held here on Oahu. We reached out to the Honolulu Tattoo Expo for comment and are waiting to hear back. Oshiro says they have 20 days to appeal.