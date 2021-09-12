University of Hawaii welcomes public comments new Maunakea Master Plan

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — There is a draft of the new Maunakea Master Plan that the University of Hawaii would like public input on.

The deadline for comments is Oct. 26, 2021.

The input will be considered as the draft will be updated and submitted to the UH Board of Regents for review, The board could make changes to the draft and approve it by early next year.

This draft covers how the land that the University of Hawaii manages will be used. The draft limits development, and increases community input.

Comments can be made on the draft at the Maunakea Master Plan website https://maunakea.konveio.com,

The present master plan that is followed was adopted in the year 2000. It created the Maunakea Management Board and Kahu Kū Mauna community volunteer advisory groups.

UH is planning a virtual public meeting with the new Master Plan tentatively scheduled for October 6 from 5 to 7 p.m.