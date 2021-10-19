University of Hawai’i welcomes back fans to Manoa with COVID-19 safety requirements

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawai’i (UH) is welcoming fans back to sporting events held at Manoa campus with its COVID-19 guidelines.

Now UH, and other schools across the state, per state and county restrictions, are allowed to have 1,000 spectators at their outdoor venues and 500 spectators at indoor events.

UH said fans are required to be fully vaccinated and they must upload their vaccination information at least three days prior to the event through the LumiSight UH daily health check app, to enter sporting events and wear masks at all times.

More UH COVID-19 guidelines to follow when on campus:

On the day of the event, you must complete the LumiSight UH daily health screening for COVID-19 symptoms and possible exposure.

Everyone must present the green “You may report to campus” status with the current date on the app to enter the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex and the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Wear face masks at all times at the event except when drinking water.

A complete list of fan requirements is available at HawaiiAthletics.com.

Fans are also encouraged to purchase parking passes online prior to game day.

According to UH, for fans with tickets who do not pre-purchase, parking pay stations that only accept credit cards will be available in the Music, Law School, and Klum Gym parking lots near the parking structure.

Meanwhile, there will be no gate attendants, and vehicles without proper parking passes will be ticketed. Fans are encouraged to park in the parking structure on lower campus by entering through Wai’alae Avenue or Dole Street.

In addition, access through the “Varisty Gate” to the lower campus from Varsity Circle is for VIP parking pass holders only.

UH said for the football game on Oct. 23, parking opens on campus at 3 p.m. The gates to the Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex open at 4 p.m.

There will be no food or drinks available for purchase, only bottled water, which will be sold throughout the complex.

UH said those without tickets on game day, will not be allowed to loiter around the UH athletic complex facilities, parking structure, or upper campus.

Finally, UH fans are not allowed to tailgate anywhere on campus. Honolulu police and UH Manoa public safety officers will be patrolling the area, including student housing — asking those who should not be there to leave.