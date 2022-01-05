University of Hawaii to compete in driverless car racing event in Las Vegas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaiʻi will once again make history by competing in the world’s first-ever, head-to-head autonomous car racing competition scheduled to take place on Friday, Jan. 7.

The Autonomous Challenge at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) will be held in Las Vegas, and UH AI Racing Tech is one of the nine teams looking to take the win.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

At the Autonomous Challenge, teams from eight countries representing 19 universities will be competing in a single elimination competition contest where the winner will take home more than $200,000.

But what is autonomous car racing? Well, it’s when the driver is replaced with a variety of sensors that act as the eyes and ears of the vehicle, meaning the driver is driving the car remotely.

The car is supported by a powerful computer that helps to perform the many path planning, tactical and strategic decisions needed to provide the maximum performance from the vehicle.

The system is an example of artificial intelligence, which requires engineers to create algorithms to program the car to generate human-like behaviors and interpret complex sensor data.

Gary Passon, the UH AI Racing Tech team principal, said at this upcoming race their team will be able to race another car in real time, something they have not done yet.

“This is the first event and the first autonomous event that I think any of us are aware of where they’ll be head-to-head passing,” he said, “so two cars will go out at the same time and in order, they will attempt to pass each other.”

Passon said they will have to pass the other car multiple times during the race. He said their team will begin the competition individually for seeding and then it will be a single elimination to determine the winner.

“We were excited to be able to finish the Indianapolis version of the IAC competition in 6th place. That was a very significant result for us, but one we feel we can do more with.”

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

The race is scheduled to be live streamed on the Autonomous Challenge at CES Website and on the streaming app Twitch @IndyAChallenge at 10 a.m. (HST) on Jan. 7.