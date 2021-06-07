University of Hawaii students win 2nd place in national rocket competition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii at Mānoa’s Team Hōkūlele won second place in the Friends of Amateur Rocketry (FAR) 1030 Competition on Saturday, June 5.

The College of Engineering students successfully launched their 15-foot rocket, called Kuamoʻo (Milky Way), in the national competition’s 30,000-foot category in Mojave, Calif.

Kuamoʻo was the first two-stage/motor rocket for Team Hōkūlele, which they have been working on for more than two years. The team also created a radio-controlled rover capable of traveling a distance of at least 10 feet after touchdown.

The competition allows the students to put their designs to the test.