University of Hawai’i students putting on a show for everyone to safely enjoy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — You have surely heard of an automobile but what about a joy-mobile?

Well, theatre and dance students at the University of Hawai’i at Monoa say they are putting together a show for everyone to safely enjoy.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

“So, Joymobile is our collaborative sort of show,” said Olivia Coughlin a student dancer with the Joymobile. “I would call it a clown show but it’s a lot more than that.”

According to Coughlin it’s so much more. It’s a musical production done in front of the bus.

Coughlin said this past year was tough for a lot of people so they wanted to put a smile on those who might have been hit the hardest from the pandemic.

“We are going to be traveling to low-income communities and housing projects,” said Coughlin. “Places where people are probably struggling or hit by the pandemic the most so we can come and bring a sense of joy in their communities that’s why we made the show non-verbal because we know Hawaii is packed with so many people with different languages.”

This weekend they are allowing people to watch their dress rehearsals where you are encouraged to bring the whole family.

“It’s for everyone! So, this show, what’s great about, it is we made it to be understood by just about everyone,” said Nathan Drackett a student with Joymobile. “So, there is little to no language in it there is a lot of movement there’s a lot of dances there’s juggling. It’s things hopefully everyone will enjoy young old everybody.”

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

The dress rehearsal starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 at St. Francis School located at 2707 Pamoa Rd Honolulu, HI.