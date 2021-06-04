University of Hawaii says construction of football team’s new home is on track

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The new home for the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warrior football team is on track to be completed in fall 2021.

That is according to Dan Meisenzahl, a spokesperson for UH Manoa.

The field at the T.C. Ching Athletics Complex is gone as of Friday, June 4. The turf will be replaced and a new scoreboard will be installed.

UH says those upgrades were already in the works before Aloha Stadium announced it was moving forward with plans to build a new stadium. The University also plans to increase seating at the T.C. Ching field.

“So there’s an 8.3 million dollar project to expand seating at the T.C. Ching field Athletic Complex to about 9,000. Right now it’s about 3,500. So that includes adding grandstands, press boxes, hospitality suites, upgrading telecommunications systems concessions, bathrooms and those types of things.“ Dan Meisenzahl, University of Hawaii spokesperson

UH says the project is set to be finished by the time UH football kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 4. Meisenzahl added they are working with season ticket holders to make sure everyone is accomodated.