University of Hawaii releases commencement plans to celebrate graduates this spring

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii campuses across the state have released their commencement plans to celebrate their graduates this spring, ranging from in-person to virtual.

UH West Oahu will kick off graduation season on Saturday, May 8, with a virtual ceremony, followed by a drive-through celebration. UH Manoa graduates will have the opportunity to participate in a limited in-person diploma presentation and photo session if they registered by May 1.

May 8, UH West O‘ahu — The Spring 2021 Commencement Ceremony, a pre-recorded video presentation, will debut at approximately at 9 a.m. This will be followed by a drive-thru celebration from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Students who registered ahead of time for this on-campus event will receive a diploma cover, take an official photo, have their name read and receive gift items.

May 10 and 14, Leeward Community College — The virtual commencement will open on May 10. There will be a drive-thru commencement ceremony for registered graduates on May 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Graduates will be able to step out of their vehicle and have their picture taken on stage. All summer 2019 through fall 2021 graduates are eligible to participate.

May 13–16, UH Mānoa — Special messages will be recorded and posted online the week after finals. In addition, students who registered by May 1 will have the opportunity to participate in an in-person diploma presentation and photo session (with two guests allowed per student). All spring 2020 through summer 2021 graduates are welcome to participate. Individual schools and colleges will be assigned a time for their photos May 13–16, with the schedule on the commencement website.

May 14, Hawai‘i Community College (Hilo) — A drive-thru ceremony will be held 9:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Manono campus and live-streamed on the Hawai‘i CC YouTube channel. In addition, Nā Leo TV will premier a pre-recorded virtual commencement at 6 p.m.

May 14, Honolulu Community College — The Graduation Commencement Celebration website goes live at 8 a.m. All fall 2020 through spring 2021 graduates had the option to participate and upload a personal webpage to share with family and friends. The campus also hosted Grad Photo Days in April, where graduates could take photos with Chancellor Karen Lee or with a cut out.

May 14 and 16, Kapi‘olani Community College — A socially distanced, walk-through commencement celebration will be held on campus for registered students from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 14, according to assigned times. Graduate web pages will also go live on May 14. On May 16, a virtual celebration will take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

May 14, Windward Community College — An on-campus, drive-thru caravan will be held at 5:30 p.m. There will be an on-screen ceremony that the graduates can watch from their cars before the commencement caravan begins.

May 15, UH Hilo — Commencement begins at 8:30 a.m. with a kīhei tying ceremony via Zoom. At 9 a.m. the virtual commencement presentation will premiere on the UH Hilo YouTube Channel. Drive-thru commencement by alpha order of last names will begin at 10 a.m.

May 15, Hawaiʻi Community College–Pālamanui and University Center, West Hawai‘i (Kona) — A drive-thru ceremony will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Graduates will receive their diploma and have a photo taken. Nā Leo TV will present a pre-recorded virtual commencement, which premieres May 14 and will continue to air on Nā Leo TV for several weeks.

May 15, Kaua‘i Community College — A drive-thru ceremony will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Graduates and their households will be photographed in front of their parked vehicles in the Daniel K. Inouye Electronics building parking lot. When the ceremony begins, vehicles will be directed to begin driving to the front of the Performing Arts Center, where they should remain in their vehicles and will receive their diplomas from Chancellor Joseph Daisy.

June 5, UH Maui College — The campus is still in the process of planning for an in-person commencement ceremony. Updated information on the spring 2021 commencement will be available on the commencement website.