University of Hawaii needs the public’s help to make its esports program the best in the nation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawai’i needs the public’s help, to make its esports program the best in the nation.

“I really feel like the work we’re doing at UH esports — the rate at which we’re growing — not just from the titles but we just hit a thousand followers on Twitter, our discord is 800 strong,” UH Manoa E-sports Lead Project Manager Kason Padilla said. “We’re growing at a rate that I feel a lot of other collegiate programs wish they could see.”

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

The program is already one of the top 10 best collegiate esports programs in the country.

The public can vote for it to become number one, until Nov. 10. The program has experienced its best year since it began in 2019, earning national recognition for several of its teams.

“This past year has really shown that if we can put the resources and Hawaii community behind it, we can really make an impact and showcase that Hawaii esports is not just here to participate but we’re here to do good things for our students,” UH Manoa E-sports Program Assistant Kevin Nguyen said.

The winner will be determined by an esports panel of experts and the public vote. And the winner will be announced at the esports stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Nov. 20.