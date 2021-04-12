University of Hawaii launches campaign to host football games on campus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii is campaigning to hold football games at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in the heart of the Mānoa campus.

The decision to bring football to the campus came after the announcement that the Rainbow Warriors would no longer be able to play home games at Aloha Stadium.

It would cost more than $6 million to have the complex by ready for this season.

“Bringing UH Football back to campus will energize the Mānoa campus as a place for our students, faculty and staff, alumni, our neighbors, and donor communities to be deeply connected,” Mānoa Provost Michael Bruno said. “There is great momentum behind this plan and the financial support from our community will be essential.”

The plan includes increasing seating capacity, installing a new scoreboard and sound system, upgrading the press box, and other amenities needed to host Division I FBS college football games.

“We have a big opportunity here! This isn’t just about relocating the team’s games. It’s an exciting time for rethinking the whole fan experience and revitalizing student engagement,” Athletics Director David Matlin said. “The unique atmosphere that comes with on-campus college football will be a great addition to campus life and the entire UH community.”

The space will also be used for outdoor events for the whole community, including youth football, concerts, high school graduations, and possibly international tournaments.

