University of Hawaii Hilo wants public feedback before decommissioning telescope

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii at Hilo plans to decommission one of its telescopes atop Mauna Kea, but it wants to hear from the public first.

The “Hōkū Ke‘a” decommissioning plan includes the safe and proper removal of two buildings and infrastructure, as well as restoration of the site — as much as possible — to its original state.

The project is slated to completed by late 2023 and the site will not be used for astronomy purposes again. The public comment period will close on Friday, Oct. 8.

The Hōkū Ke‘a site was bult by the U.S. Air Force in 1970 and was one of the first observatories on Mauna Kea before it was given to UH Hilo.

