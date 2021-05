HONOLULU (KHON2) — The celebration continued for Hawaii’s college graduates on Saturday, May 11.

University of Hawaii at Hilo graduates kicked off their big day with a kīhei tying ceremony that was done on Zoom.

There was also a virtual presentation, followed by a drive-thru ceremony for students and their household members.

University of Hawaii at Manoa on Oahu will continue to hold commencement ceremonies through Sunday, May 16