HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii announced all 10 University of Hawaii campuses will continue requiring masks in classrooms, shared laboratory spaces and tightly confined educational spaces. This will be in effect through the first month of classes until September 19, 2022.

Some university students had mixed responses about the mask requirement. One student said, “it might be a step back allowing high schools and elementary schools to have the choice whether to wear masks or not or even just saying they don’t have to wear masks at all but at the same time we’ve been doing this now for two years so it’s just the same rate we’ve been going at so I would like to see a change with that.”

Some students think it is a good idea to keep the masks on for everyone’s safety at a big campus. Sage Caneso-Bantolina, an incoming freshman at UH Manoa said, “we have more like a bigger student body and other people coming in from all different parts of the world. So, it more for all of our safety.”

Housing is all booked up, people are coming back from the mainland, classes are all in person next semester so, I think it’s a great idea to keep the mask mandate still,” said a UH student. University of Hawaii student

The university highly encourages masks to be worn in all indoor areas and is asking people to respect others who choose to wear a mask where it is not required.