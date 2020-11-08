University of Hawaii encourages people to finish college, scholarships available

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii is reaching out to people who have some credits but did not finish college with its “Round two. Stronger you. Come Back to UH” campaign.

The university has identified at least 250,000 people who have some credits already.

The community colleges have some scholarships available for returning students.

This program has counselors at each of the 10 campuses to help students. This includes advising students about paying for college, academic requirements to complete or change their degree goals, and other support that they may need to be successful, including overcoming prior outstanding balances owed to UH.

The program is possible because of the Lumina Foundation, Harold K.L. Castle Foundation and Hawaii Leadership Forum.

For details, visit https://hawaii.edu/round2.

