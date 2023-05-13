HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a long day of celebration for the University of Hawaii as more than two thousand college students entered a new chapter in their careers on Saturday.

Two ceremonies were held at the Stan Sheriff Center located on the university’s Manoa campus and another was held at its Hilo campus on Big Islandirector Dawn Takeuchi Apunad.

KHON2 News checked in on some graduates to find out how they felt after all those years of study and what they have planned next.

“As of right now, I have a couple of potential offers,” said mechanical engineering major Gordon Asato. “I’m either considering something in the aviation industry whether that be here or if I’m unable to stay here home in Hawaii then I’ll move to Seattle and pursue aviation and becoming a structural engineer over there.”

“Whenever you feel like you can’t do it, you still can,” said Piikea Lopes, graduating with a master’s in education. “I think that’s the best thing that came out of the past two years is feeling you’re gonna fail but then making out at the last second and that’s just a really good feeling to do it.”

Large crowds of family and friends waited to lei their loved ones with the first ceremony at Manoa beginning at 9 a.m. and the second one kicked off at 3:30 p.m.

UH Hilo celebrated about 500 students at its commencement at 9 a.m. in the Edith Kanaka`ole Stadium.

Justina Taft Mattos, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Drama at UH Hilo, delivered the keynote address. Sean Kauāakeakua “Kauā” Segundo was the student speaker who gave his remarks in ʻōlelo Hawaii.

A video of the entire UH Hilo ceremony can be found here.

The UH system includes one other university that finished its commencement earlier in May and seven other community colleges that had its graduations earlier in the week.

To see KHON2 News coverage of UH West Oahu, click here.