University of Hawaii campuses among best in U.S. for academic excellence

HONOLULU (KHON) — University of Hawaii (UH) campuses are being recognized as one of the best in the nation.

That’s according to a recent study done by the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Best Colleges rankings.

“UH is a little unique compared to the rest of the nation because our community college system and our four years are in the same systems,” said Dan Meisenzahl, UH spokesperson.

Meisenzahl said students can start a community college then transfer to a four-year when they are ready.

“The system is set up in a way where you can go to the community colleges, and it is extremely affordable, one of the most affordable in the country, and you can get your first two years and get your AA or even if you don’t get your AA, you can transfer to one of our four years,” said Meisenzahl. “That helps make higher education more affordable in the State of Hawaii.”

One thing that the UH is good at is keeping their graduates close to home. He says the university prides itself on graduates choosing to stay in Hawaii, working in the community they grew up in.

“It’s really important for us to meet the needs of the people of Hawaii and also the workforce needs of the State of Hawaii,” said Meisenzahl. “So, if you have a GED or if you are valedictorian of your school, there is a place for you here at the University of Hawaii System.”