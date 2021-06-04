University of Hawaii begins demolishing Snyder Hall

MANOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The former home of the University of Hawaii (UH) at Manoa’s microbiology department is coming down.

Demolition began on Friday, June 4, of Snyder Hall at the UH Manoa campus.

It is part of the University’s long-range development plan that includes either removing, replacing or renovating four buildings.

“Snyder Hall is the first of that list. It includes Kuykendall, Holmes Hall and Keller Hall, and so this building is gonna be taken down. The Legislature, just this past session, approved 70 million dollars for replacement building, so hopefully we’ll get that started in the next year, year and a half or so.” Dan Meisenzahl, University of Hawaii spokesperson

Demollition of Snyder Hall is expected to be completed by mid-July, then landscaping will take place.