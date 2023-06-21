HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the 5th year in a row, University of Hawai’i at Manoa student journalists earned a Silver Telly Award at the 44th Annual Telly Awards in the Television Series: Video Journalism category.

Their entry competed among about 13,000 entries in dozens of categories.

The award recognized 4 episodes of UHMtv from the 2022 spring and fall semesters. UHMtv is an online new series written, hosted, and produced by Journalism students in the School of Communication and Information within the University of Hawai’i at Manoa College of Social Sciences.

Hi’ilawe Neves, Kaiya Laguardia-Yonamine and Ethan Young joined KHON anchor Brigette Namata to discuss their earned recognition, the importance of journalism and the future of the industry.