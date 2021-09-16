University of Hawaii at Hilo recognized for having one of the most diverse U.S. college campuses

HONOLULU (KHON) — The University of Hawaii (UH) at Hilo was recently recognized for having one of the most diverse campuses in the nation.

It tied for the top spot with Stanford University, University of San Francisco, and University of Nevada Las Vegas.

That’s according to U.S. News and World Reports 2022 Best College Rankings, which rated 1,400 universities on 17 measures of academic quality.

“That’s something that the University of Hawaii reflects the State of Hawaii,” said UH spokesperson Dan Meisenzahl. “I think that is why we have one of the most diverse student body, at all of our campuses really, compared to the rest of the nation and even the world.”

Meisenzahl said the UH prides itself on its diverse population, and it helps achieve students all around academic goals.

“That is something we also take pride in because we want to represent Hawaii, and the great thing is, is that it’s not really just the student body too,” said Meisenzahl. “Our faculty, our staff, they are also very ethnically diverse.”

He said for decades Hawaii has had a diverse population reflective in their traditions, culture, and population. So having the universities reflect that is very rewarding.

“It’s not something we do purposefully. We just try to find the best people and the best places, and then you look around the room and you find a very diverse group of people, and again, it goes back to the fact of being in the State of Hawaii,” said Meisenzahl.

University of Hawaii at Manoa tied for third on the diversity list. To read more click here.