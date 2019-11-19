HONOLULU (KHON2) — At an airport not too far far away, a specially decked out United Airlines plane was spotted.
The carrier is bringing the force with one of its planes which is painted in Star Wars-themed designs.
It was spotted Nov. 17 at the Daniel K. Inouye International airport.
The Boeing 737-800 aircraft also comes with star wars-themed amenity kits, and the inflight safety demonstration video features characters from the film.
It’s all to celebrate the upcoming movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
The plane went to Denver.
- Fatal H2 North crash claimed the life of driver’s brother
- Student says school won’t allow her to wear Girl Scout honor cords for graduation
- Be careful during the holiday season with gift cards
- 2019 Honolulu Hale Christmas tree harvested in Hawaii Kai
- United Airlines plane painted with Star Wars designs seen at HNL