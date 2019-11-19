United Airlines plane painted with Star Wars designs seen at HNL

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At an airport not too far far away, a specially decked out United Airlines plane was spotted.

The carrier is bringing the force with one of its planes which is painted in Star Wars-themed designs.

It was spotted Nov. 17 at the Daniel K. Inouye International airport.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft also comes with star wars-themed amenity kits, and the inflight safety demonstration video features characters from the film.

It’s all to celebrate the upcoming movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The plane went to Denver.