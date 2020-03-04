United Airlines now waive change fees for flights to Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Northern Italy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — United Airlines is now waiving change fees for travelers who book new flights to airports in Northern Italy, China, Hong Kong, and South Korea through June 30th.

The new airfare must be in the same ticketing class as the original booking.

For those who are rescheduling previously-booked travel, fare differences may apply.

United is also offering refunds for flights booked to China, even for tickets that were originally non-refundable.