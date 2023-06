HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu-bound flight returned to Los Angeles shortly after takeoff Wednesday after smoke was seen in the cabin.

The Boeing 777 was carrying 360 passengers and 10 crew members.

Passengers deplaned and United Airlines arranged for accommodations on other flights.

The FAA said they are investigating.