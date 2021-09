HONOLULU (KHON2) — A United Airlines flight headed to Newark is circling offshore Oahu due to a mechanical issue.

A Hawaii Department of Transportation spokesperson confirmed that the Boeing 767 aircraft is burning off fuel in order to get to a certain weight so that it’s safe for the plane to land. It is not an emergency situation, he emphasized.

Flight 362 took off at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.