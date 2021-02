HONOLULU (KHON2) — The FAA confirms that United Flight 328 that was flying from Denver to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu experienced right-engine failure shortly after takeoff.

The FAA reports the aircraft landed safety Saturday.

There are reports of debris falling from the plane during flight.

Investigations will be conducted by both the FAA and the NTSB.