HONOLULU (KHON) — A nationwide travel nightmare goes on as travelers continue to face delays and cancellations from the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes.

United Airlines continued their cancellations of flights using Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft to comply with the groundings ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration.

As of right now, United Airlines flights scheduled for travel using the MAX 9 aircrafts have been cancelled until Jan. 16, with a few more flights removed in the days after.

“By cancelling this far in advance, we’re trying to create more certainty for our customers and more flexibility for our frontline teams to do their work,” said United in an external statement. “Those things will be especially important as we also manage disruptive winter weather throughout much of the country.”

United relied on MAX 9 planes for almost 200 flights per day. Some of the conflict was resolved by switching the aircraft type for about 30 or more flights.

For the rest of the flights, United Airlines needed to make accommodations for about two-thirds of their frustrated passengers.

United stated “Tech Ops continues to work tirelessly to share information with the FAA and prepare for the inspections that will allow the MAX 9 to return to service. As we’ve said before, these aircraft won’t fly until they are approved and we are confident they are 100% safe.”

On Tuesday, a total of seven Alaska Airlines flights were canceled out of the state of Hawaii, three in Honolulu and Kona, with an additional one on Maui.