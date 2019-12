HONOLULU (KHON2)

In patterns inspired by Hawaii, UNIQLO has launched its Hawaii Collection featuring various Aloha printed shirts and dresses.

Designed in homage to the history of the Aloha shirt, UNIQLO remembers the early Japanese immigrants to Hawaii who tailored the Japanese kimono fabrics to a shirt suitable for everyday work.

In true UNIQLO LifeWear fashion, the shirts have been created to be soft to the touch and easy to care for.