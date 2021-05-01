Unions held march for International Workers’ Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — May 1 is International Workers’ Day so several local unions held a march in Kalihi.

Their message was “We are the community, we are the Union!”

The unions recognized the Kalihi community’s contribution to the workforce and to the economy.

The unions in the march were UNITE HERE Local 5, Hawaii Teamsters Local 996, Masons Union of Hawaii Local 1, and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1260; Hawaii Workers Center and community members.