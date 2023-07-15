HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said they responded to a call overnight on Saturday, July 15.

The call took HPD officers to the westbound direction of Farrington Highway in the Kapolei area at around 12:23 a.m.

According to HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section, there was a critical motor vehicle collision.

HPD said that a 23-year-old female driver was traveling westbound in the left lane on Farrington Highway. At the same time a person, an unidentified female pedestrian, was walking northbound on the highway.

The vehicle collided with the pedestrian who was not traversing the roadway in a marked crosswalk, said police.

HPD said that due to the collision, the unidentified female pedestrian was taken to a local area hospital in critical condition by the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The 23-year-old female motorist remained at the scene of the incident, and she was not injured in the collision.

HPD also said that the incident is under investigation.

On Tuesday, July 11, another pedestrian was hit in the Honolulu area at Kapiʻolani Boulevard and Keʻeamoku Street.

In this incident, police said that the driver fled the scene of the incident which left an adult male pedestrian in critical condition.

However, the hit-and-run driver, identified as a 58-year-old male, did not get away.

A witness saw the incident occur and watched the driver flee; so, that person followed the hit-and-run driver.

That person called 911 as they followed and updated HPD on where to locate the hit-and-run driver.

HPD said they apprehended the hit-and-run driver in Hawaiʻi Kai.