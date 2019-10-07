Unidentified body found near Olomana trail

A gruesome discovery on Day 13 for the search of Oahu man Nick Tachino.

A body was found around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, beneath the second peak of the Olomana trail.

Search Technology Advisory Team leader Chris Berquist, who helped find missing Maui hiker Amanda Eller back in May, said eleven volunteers on his team made the grim discovery.

“They stumbled onto a body and were not able to make a positive ID from the field, so we’re waiting to see what the medical examiner can come up with,” Berquist said.

He said his team was looking at trails that Tachino would typically run.

“They were between the saddles of peak two and three mauka and fairly down the hill,” he said.

Berquist said he and a partner led HPD to the body.

His team cleared nearby brush so a helicopter could drop a body basket down.

The body was airlifted down to Maunawili Valley Neighborhood Park around 4 p.m.

Tachino’s family said they’re hopeful the body found is not Nick and believe the body is someone else.

“I don’t want to go into details but apparently it was obviously a person that had been out there for a while and just it’s a timing thing,” said family friend Jane McKee.

She said the family will continue to search until a positive ID is made, and is still asking for help.

“It was an unfortunate coincidence but until we get 100% proof that it is or isn’t him nothing has changed absolutely nothing has changed,” she said.

However, Berquist said he’s giving his team a break to decompress and relax from Sunday’s discovery and will figure out the next move when positive ID is made.

“We’re going to give it a day and let the medical examiner do its thing and if they call and say it’s not him then we’re going to be right back out there,” he said.

“It was volunteers that found the body up there and they’re not trained to deal with those kinds of things, unfortunately, that’s the reality of using volunteer searchers so everybody needs to process,” he said of the grim discovery.

We’ll follow up once the medical examiner makes a positive identification.

The Tachino family will continue their search.