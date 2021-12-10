Unexploded ordnance with intact safety pin found in field along Piilani Highway on Maui

MAUI (KHON2) — An unexploded ordnance with the safety pin and primer still intact was found by Haleakala Ranch security in a field along Piilani Highway, according to the Maui Police Department (MPD).

MPD reported the mortar was found on Wednesday, Dec. 8, “wedged in the trunk” of a tree.

Haleakala Ranch security notified police, and an Army EOD flew out to Maui on Thursday, Dec. 9, to remove the mortar. Upon further investigation, it was discovered to be a live 60 MM High Explosive mortar with an intact safety pin and primer.

The Army EOD also noted that high explosives had started to leak out of the rusted and eroded mortar, and it was transported to another location rendered safe without incident.