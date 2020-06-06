Unexploded ordnance found at Wailua Beach on Kauai

Image shows the ordnance that was discovered Friday on Wailua Beach. (Courtesy of KPD)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai police responded to a report around 11 a.m. on Friday of a cylindrical object that had washed ashore on the north end of Wailua Beach, also known as Horner’s Surf Break.

A citizen found the ordnance that was about 12 to 14 inches in size and immediately notified authorities.

Kauai police responded to the scene and secured the area. The Kauai Police Department’s Bomb Technicians, who are attached to the Hawaii Interisland Bomb Squad, were alerted of the incident and arrived on scene shortly thereafter.

The ordnance was determined to be a phosphorus marine marker and contained hazardous contents that were not fully extended. KPD’s technicians secured and removed the item to a location where it will be safely discarded.

KPD wants to remind residents that if an object such as this one is found, they ask that you do not disturb it and alert the police as soon as possible at 241-1711.

