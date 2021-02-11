Unexploded mortar found near Wailea home on Maui

WAILEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Surrounding homes were evacuated and Hoomua Drive was temporarily closed as a precaution on Monday, Feb. 8, after an unexploded ordinance was found near a Wailea property.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Maui Police Department (MPD) said, officers responded around 6:34 p.m. on Monday after the ordinance was discovered while excavation work was underway. The MPD bomb squad secured the scene and reopened Hoomua Drive shortly after, allowing residents to return to the area.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from the U.S. Army identified the object as an M49A2, 60mm mortar during the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The mortar was then rendered safe after being taken to an open field.