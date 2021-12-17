Unexploded grenade found in gulch behind Wailea home on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An unexploded ordnance was found in a gulch behind a home in Wailea, according to Maui police.

The ordnance was discovered around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16. Officials believe that the recent rains washed it to where it was found because it was not there before.

The Maui Police Department’s (MPD) bomb squad reported the grenade to be inert due to lack of having a spoon and pin. An Army EOD was made aware of the grenade’s discovery, and police took it away for safekeeping.

According to MPD, the Army EOD will determine whether it is safe at a later date.