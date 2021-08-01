Unexploded ordnance found on Maui residence during yard work

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police responded to reports of an unexploded weapon at a Wailea residence, after it was found on the property during yard work.

It happened on Saturday, July 31.

After arriving to the scene, the department’s bomb squad reported that the ordnance had no firing pin and appeared to be safe.

X-rays of the weapon were taken and it was confirmed that the weapon’s interior appeared hollow and safe to handle. It was then given to the Army EOD to be disposed of.