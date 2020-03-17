Unemployment claims available by appointment for those not using online system

The Hawai‘i State Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) today announced a shift in services in Honolulu to provide individualized claims servicing while limiting the public’s exposure to large gatherings. Unemployment benefits service will switch to an appointment only service for those not using the online system.

“We’re taking this step to help prevent the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and ensure the safety of staff and the communities served,” said DLIR Director Scott Murakami. “The safest, and most efficient way to apply for unemployment benefits is through our online system at uiclaims.hawaii.gov. We’re requesting the community’s support on this as we’re focusing on processing claims as soon as possible and getting benefits out to the community.”

Appointments can be made by contacting your local office by phone. Contact information can be found here.

The unemployment offices will maintain normal business hours.

The unemployment offices in Hilo, Kealakekua, Wailuku, and Lihue will begin appointments tomorrow.

For more information, visit the Department of Labor & Industrial Relations’ website.