HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ziggy, the bulldog that was shot multiple times with a BB gun in Ewa beach is showing signs of improvement, but the family said he will still need surgery.

The family said Ziggy’s health had been deteriorating earlier this week the vet told them that his infection from the BB pellets was getting worse.

The family said the vet was hoping for improvement before doing the surgery.

“They didn’t want to chance it and so he ended up doing way better. he was eating some chicken last night and walking around and looking like, hey take me home, and so they decided today that they’re going to do surgery on him,” Domonique Boudreau, Ziggy’s owner.

Boudreau said today Ziggy was shot by a six-year-old boy who lives in the area. HPD said they are not releasing any information on this case.