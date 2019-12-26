Under agreement with protectors, Mayor Kim announces temporary closure of Maunakea Access Road

This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) shows people who are against the construction of a Hawaii telescope continuing to block the roadway to the top of Mauna Kea, a mountain considered sacred by some Native Hawaiians, as the protest entered its fourth day Thursday, July 18, 2019. The action Thursday comes a day after 33 people were arrested, many of them elderly. Activists have fought the $1.4 billion Thirty Meter Telescope in courts and on the streets for years, but the latest protest could be their final stand as they run out of legal options. (Hawaii DLNR via AP)

Mayor Harry Kim announced on Thursday that the Maunakea Access Road is temporarily closed to the public as the road is being cleared to make it completely accessible to the public.

Under an agreement with the protectors, the clearing operation will involve the collaborative efforts of State and County agencies working together with the protectors.

During the road closure, access will be limited to telescope personnel, ranchers, conservation workers, hunters and cultural practitioners, as previously arranged, the Mayor said. The County of Hawai‘i appreciates everyone’s cooperation and understanding of the temporary closure.

The road will reopen to the general public on Saturday, December 28. This date coincides with the reopening of the Hale Pohaku Visitor Center.