Mayor Harry Kim announced on Thursday that the Maunakea Access Road is temporarily closed to the public as the road is being cleared to make it completely accessible to the public.
Under an agreement with the protectors, the clearing operation will involve the collaborative efforts of State and County agencies working together with the protectors.
During the road closure, access will be limited to telescope personnel, ranchers, conservation workers, hunters and cultural practitioners, as previously arranged, the Mayor said. The County of Hawai‘i appreciates everyone’s cooperation and understanding of the temporary closure.
The road will reopen to the general public on Saturday, December 28. This date coincides with the reopening of the Hale Pohaku Visitor Center.
- Under agreement with protectors, Mayor Kim announces temporary closure of Maunakea Access Road
- Massive redwood tree falls, kills hiker in California park
- Indonesians marvel at ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse
- Staff shortages close greenwaste, transfer stations on Hawaii Island
- Disney taking pre-orders on Baby Yoda Toy